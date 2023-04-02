Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United's performance in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United was "unacceptable" and "nowhere near good enough", says defender Luke Shaw.

Erik ten Hag's side dropped to fourth in the table after being leapfrogged by Newcastle in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Red Devils have not won - or scored - in their past three league games.

"They [Newcastle] wanted it more. At Manchester United that shouldn't be possible," Shaw told Sky Sports.

"I don't think Newcastle won on quality today, they won on desire, passion, hunger, attitude.

"We need to realise the problems quickly and change it round. We still can have a very good season but with results and performances like this we can't."

'We have to get in the Champions League'

Despite Sunday's defeat, United are well-placed to finish their first season under Ten Hag successfully.

Having defeated Newcastle to win the Carabao Cup at Wembley in February, they are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Shaw, however, said big improvements are needed after the players "spoke out" in the dressing room after the final whistle.

"The players had a chat in the changing room after with no staff round," added Shaw.

"We have to work out what the problems are and leave them behind.

"It's down to us. It was nowhere near good enough. We had to speak out in front of each other."

Having missed the opportunity to establish a six-point cushion on fifth place, United return to action on Wednesday when they host Brentford - the first of three successive home games.

"We have to get in the Champions League," Shaw said. "We are the biggest club in world, we have to be in the Champions League. We have to re-focus and get back to winning ways."

Marcus Rashford throws his boot to the ground in frustration during the defeat at Newcastle

'We got killed'

This was Manchester United's 27th Premier League game of the season. They have played another 20 games in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Ten Hag denied the cup runs had impacted on the league form.

"You have to see that every game is important, every league is important," he told Match of the Day.

"We know how tough it is to come to Newcastle and I know they want to take revenge [after losing Carabao Cup final]. You have to show the same passion, desire and determination of the opponent.

"We didn't and we got killed. I am sure [there will be a reaction]. That is what we have shown all season so far."

Manchester United have won one point in three Premier League games since their Carabao Cup victory at Wembley in February

'Man Utd go missing against big teams'

Manchester United have lost to six of the top nine sides away from home in the Premier League this season. They have yet to play at fifth-placed Tottenham and sixth-placed Brighton.

"They have not shown up against the big teams," former Red Devils defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports.

"Ten Hag needs to decide which players he can take forward and which players he can't."

On the performance against Newcastle, Neville added: "Manchester United have been well beaten. They are not fooling anyone in terms of the bigger picture. There are worrying signs.

"They just don't turn up in matches like this. They deserved to get beaten. Newcastle's performance was far better. Newcastle did want it more."