Rafael Leao is the only player to score multiple goals in a Serie A game against Napoli this season

Champions elect Napoli suffered just a third Serie A defeat of the season as they were demolished by reigning champions AC Milan.

Luciano Spalletti's side remain 16 points clear of second-placed Lazio, with Milan moving up to third.

Rafael Leao scooped a wonderful opener over Alex Meret and Brahim Diaz scored Milan's second.

Leao added a fine solo effort and Alexis Saelemaekers slotted a fourth through Meret's legs.

Champions League quarter-finalists Napoli, who have been near-perfect all season, have now lost two of their last four Serie A games, having been beaten in just one of their first 24.

But they still just need to win five of their remaining 10 league games to ensure a first Serie A title since 1990.

This was their biggest defeat since losing 5-1 to Atalanta in 2007-08.

Milan are only going to be Italian champions for a few more weeks - and saved their best performance of the season for an opportune time.