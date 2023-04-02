Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lyon 1.
Lionel Messi's name was met by whistles from some Paris St-Germain fans before they fell to a seventh defeat of 2023 at home to Lyon.
The Argentine, linked to Barcelona when his contract expires this summer, has seen two Champions League last-16 exits in his two seasons at the club.
Whistles could be heard as his name was announced beforehand, although some fans chanted his name in support.
Lyon forward Bradley Barcola scored the only goal as PSG were booed off.
The game kicked off 10 minutes late as Lyon's bus could not fit under a bridge so they had to drive around the capital.
Alexandre Lacazette had earlier struck a post with a penalty for the ninth-placed visitors.
Kylian Mbappe, PSG's all-time top scorer, almost rescued a point late on, but his shot was saved.
The perennial French champions are now only six points above Lens and Marseille with nine games left.
PSG have lost seven of their 18 matches in all competitions since the end of the World Cup, having been unbeaten in all 22 games before the break.
Messi is in talks with PSG about extending his contract, but Barcelona have also approached him about a return to the club where he spent the bulk of his career. He has scored 29 goals in 67 games for the club.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-5-2
- 99G DonnarummaBooked at 36mins
- 15Danilo
- 5Marquinhos
- 31BitshiabuBooked at 12minsSubstituted forRuizat 60'minutes
- 2Hakimi
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forGharbiat 83'minutes
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forEkitikeat 60'minutes
- 18Renato SanchesBooked at 42minsSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 74'minutes
- 25Nuno Mendes
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 8Ruiz
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 29Pembélé
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 44Ekitike
- 90Letellier
Lyon
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Lopes
- 2Diomandé
- 5Lovren
- 4Lukeba
- 20KumbediBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCaqueretat 62'minutes
- 24LepenantSubstituted forTolissoat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23Mendes Ribeiro
- 3Tagliafico
- 18CherkiSubstituted forAouarat 69'minutes
- 10LacazetteSubstituted forDembéléat 69'minutes
- 7SarrSubstituted forBarcolaat 23'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Caqueret
- 8Aouar
- 9Dembélé
- 12Silva Milagres
- 17Boateng
- 26Barcola
- 35Riou
- 47Pereira dos Santos
- 88Tolisso
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lyon 1.
Post update
Ismaël Gharbi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bradley Barcola (Lyon).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ismaël Gharbi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Booking
Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ismaël Gharbi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Lyon).
Booking
Bradley Barcola (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bradley Barcola (Lyon).
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hugo Ekitike.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dejan Lovren.
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lyon).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ismaël Gharbi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ismaël Gharbi replaces Vitinha.
Post update
Hand ball by Moussa Dembélé (Lyon).
Post update
Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.