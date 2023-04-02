Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain0LyonLyon1

PSG 0-1 Lyon: Lionel Messi's name whistled by own fans as PSG lose again

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi failed to be the catalyst PSG hoped for to lead them to the elusive Champions League trophy

Lionel Messi's name was met by whistles from some Paris St-Germain fans before they fell to a seventh defeat of 2023 at home to Lyon.

The Argentine, linked to Barcelona when his contract expires this summer, has seen two Champions League last-16 exits in his two seasons at the club.

Whistles could be heard as his name was announced beforehand, although some fans chanted his name in support.

Lyon forward Bradley Barcola scored the only goal as PSG were booed off.

The game kicked off 10 minutes late as Lyon's bus could not fit under a bridge so they had to drive around the capital.

Alexandre Lacazette had earlier struck a post with a penalty for the ninth-placed visitors.

Kylian Mbappe, PSG's all-time top scorer, almost rescued a point late on, but his shot was saved.

The perennial French champions are now only six points above Lens and Marseille with nine games left.

PSG have lost seven of their 18 matches in all competitions since the end of the World Cup, having been unbeaten in all 22 games before the break.

Messi is in talks with PSG about extending his contract, but Barcelona have also approached him about a return to the club where he spent the bulk of his career. He has scored 29 goals in 67 games for the club.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-5-2

  • 99G DonnarummaBooked at 36mins
  • 15Danilo
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 31BitshiabuBooked at 12minsSubstituted forRuizat 60'minutes
  • 2Hakimi
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forGharbiat 83'minutes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forEkitikeat 60'minutes
  • 18Renato SanchesBooked at 42minsSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 74'minutes
  • 25Nuno Mendes
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 8Ruiz
  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 29Pembélé
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 44Ekitike
  • 90Letellier

Lyon

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lopes
  • 2Diomandé
  • 5Lovren
  • 4Lukeba
  • 20KumbediBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCaqueretat 62'minutes
  • 24LepenantSubstituted forTolissoat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23Mendes Ribeiro
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 18CherkiSubstituted forAouarat 69'minutes
  • 10LacazetteSubstituted forDembéléat 69'minutes
  • 7SarrSubstituted forBarcolaat 23'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Caqueret
  • 8Aouar
  • 9Dembélé
  • 12Silva Milagres
  • 17Boateng
  • 26Barcola
  • 35Riou
  • 47Pereira dos Santos
  • 88Tolisso
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • PSGParis Saint Germain0LyonLyon1
  • LilleLille3LorientLorient1
  • AngersAngers1NiceNice1
  • BrestBrest3ToulouseToulouse1
  • ClermontClermont2AjaccioAjaccio1
  • NantesNantes0ReimsReims3
  • MonacoMonaco4StrasbourgStrasbourg3

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG29213568293966
2Lens29179348212760
3Marseille29186554292560
4Monaco29176661402157
5Lille29157754371752
6Rennes29155947301750
7Reims291113539281146
8Nice291112638261245
9Lyon29128944321244
10Lorient2912894240244
11Montpellier29114144548-337
12Clermont29107122941-1237
13Toulouse29105144451-735
14Nantes29612113040-1030
15Brest2969143347-1427
16Strasbourg29511133750-1326
17Auxerre2968152451-2726
18Troyes2949163862-2421
19Ajaccio2963202152-3121
20Angers2925222264-4211
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories