Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town12:30BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Vaclík
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 4Pearson
- 16Hungbo
- 6Hogg
- 18Kasumu
- 14Ruffels
- 22Rudoni
- 25Ward
- 10Koroma
Substitutes
- 15High
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 27Simpson
- 30Jackson
- 36Harratt
- 38Lowton
- 41Bilokapic
Blackburn
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Pears
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 17Carter
- 5Hyam
- 3Pickering
- 27Travis
- 6Morton
- 36Wharton
- 8Szmodics
- 10Dolan
- 22Brereton
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 2Brittain
- 9Gallagher
- 16Wharton
- 19Hedges
- 30Garrett
- 38Leonard
- Referee:
- Stephen Martin
Match report to follow.