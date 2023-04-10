Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town12:30BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: John Smith's Stadium, England

Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Vaclík
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 4Pearson
  • 16Hungbo
  • 6Hogg
  • 18Kasumu
  • 14Ruffels
  • 22Rudoni
  • 25Ward
  • 10Koroma

Substitutes

  • 15High
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 27Simpson
  • 30Jackson
  • 36Harratt
  • 38Lowton
  • 41Bilokapic

Blackburn

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 6Morton
  • 36Wharton
  • 8Szmodics
  • 10Dolan
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Brittain
  • 9Gallagher
  • 16Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 30Garrett
  • 38Leonard
Referee:
Stephen Martin

Match report to follow.

  
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley392512276304687
2Sheff Utd39237960332776
3Luton401814848351368
4Middlesbrough402071372482467
5Millwall401711124840862
6Blackburn39194164345-261
7Norwich401791454421260
8Preston401611133944-559
9Coventry401513124741658
10West Brom391511134842656
11Sunderland401413135750755
12Watford401413134745255
13Bristol City401313144848052
14Stoke40149175347651
15Swansea401311165459-550
16Birmingham401310174451-749
17Hull401213154757-1049
18Rotherham391014154452-844
19Cardiff39119193345-1242
20Huddersfield40119203957-1842
21QPR40119203862-2442
22Reading40138194260-1841
23Blackpool40811214264-2235
24Wigan40813193460-2634
View full Championship table

