Cardiff City v Sunderland

CardiffCardiff City15:00SunderlandSunderland
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|39
|25
|12
|2
|76
|30
|46
|87
|2
|Sheff Utd
|39
|23
|7
|9
|60
|33
|27
|76
|3
|Luton
|40
|18
|14
|8
|48
|35
|13
|68
|4
|Middlesbrough
|40
|20
|7
|13
|72
|48
|24
|67
|5
|Millwall
|40
|17
|11
|12
|48
|40
|8
|62
|6
|Blackburn
|40
|19
|4
|17
|43
|47
|-4
|61
|7
|Norwich
|40
|17
|9
|14
|54
|42
|12
|60
|8
|Preston
|40
|16
|11
|13
|39
|44
|-5
|59
|9
|Coventry
|40
|15
|13
|12
|47
|41
|6
|58
|10
|West Brom
|39
|15
|11
|13
|48
|42
|6
|56
|11
|Sunderland
|40
|14
|13
|13
|57
|50
|7
|55
|12
|Watford
|40
|14
|13
|13
|47
|45
|2
|55
|13
|Bristol City
|40
|13
|13
|14
|48
|48
|0
|52
|14
|Stoke
|40
|14
|9
|17
|53
|47
|6
|51
|15
|Swansea
|40
|13
|11
|16
|54
|59
|-5
|50
|16
|Birmingham
|40
|13
|10
|17
|44
|51
|-7
|49
|17
|Hull
|40
|12
|13
|15
|47
|57
|-10
|49
|18
|Huddersfield
|41
|12
|9
|20
|41
|57
|-16
|45
|19
|Rotherham
|39
|10
|14
|15
|44
|52
|-8
|44
|20
|Cardiff
|39
|11
|9
|19
|33
|45
|-12
|42
|21
|QPR
|40
|11
|9
|20
|38
|62
|-24
|42
|22
|Reading
|40
|13
|8
|19
|42
|60
|-18
|41
|23
|Blackpool
|40
|8
|11
|21
|42
|64
|-22
|35
|24
|Wigan
|40
|8
|13
|19
|34
|60
|-26
|34
In a race across Canada, five pairs of ordinary Brits can choose any route they like
Steven Knight's chilling take on the Dickens classic, starring Olivia Colman
12 food and drink entrepreneurs battle it out to win a whopping £150,000 investment
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now