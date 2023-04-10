Peterborough United v Exeter City

PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00ExeterExeter City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|39
|25
|8
|6
|70
|42
|28
|83
|2
|Ipswich
|39
|23
|12
|4
|78
|31
|47
|81
|3
|Sheff Wed
|40
|23
|12
|5
|68
|32
|36
|81
|4
|Barnsley
|39
|23
|6
|10
|67
|36
|31
|75
|5
|Bolton
|39
|19
|10
|10
|53
|31
|22
|67
|6
|Peterborough
|40
|21
|4
|15
|68
|47
|21
|67
|7
|Derby
|40
|19
|10
|11
|61
|41
|20
|67
|8
|Wycombe
|40
|18
|8
|14
|53
|42
|11
|62
|9
|Portsmouth
|40
|16
|14
|10
|55
|45
|10
|62
|10
|Shrewsbury
|39
|16
|7
|16
|47
|50
|-3
|55
|11
|Exeter
|40
|14
|11
|15
|58
|52
|6
|53
|12
|Charlton
|40
|13
|13
|14
|59
|51
|8
|52
|13
|Fleetwood
|40
|12
|14
|14
|44
|43
|1
|50
|14
|Lincoln City
|39
|10
|19
|10
|37
|41
|-4
|49
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|38
|13
|9
|16
|51
|60
|-9
|48
|16
|Cheltenham
|40
|12
|9
|19
|34
|51
|-17
|45
|17
|Port Vale
|40
|12
|9
|19
|40
|60
|-20
|45
|18
|Burton
|38
|12
|9
|17
|49
|71
|-22
|45
|19
|MK Dons
|40
|11
|8
|21
|37
|57
|-20
|41
|20
|Oxford Utd
|39
|9
|12
|18
|40
|50
|-10
|39
|21
|Accrington
|39
|9
|11
|19
|33
|63
|-30
|38
|22
|Cambridge
|39
|10
|6
|23
|32
|60
|-28
|36
|23
|Morecambe
|41
|7
|13
|21
|38
|71
|-33
|34
|24
|Forest Green
|40
|6
|8
|26
|29
|74
|-45
|26
