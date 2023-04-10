Close menu
League Two
WalsallWalsall15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Poundland Bescot Stadium

Walsall v Carlisle United

League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient392311552252780
2Northampton401913853371670
3Carlisle401912960372369
4Stevenage391912853361769
5Stockport4019101153332067
6Bradford391714848341465
7Mansfield3918101163481564
8Salford401891361461563
9Barrow40177164247-558
10Sutton United401512134142-157
11Swindon391312145249351
12Doncaster40156194055-1551
13Walsall401117124240250
14Tranmere401311163842-450
15Grimsby391212154250-848
16Crewe391115133947-848
17Newport391114144143-247
18Wimbledon411114164348-547
19Gillingham401211172842-1447
20Harrogate39913174557-1240
21Colchester40912193547-1239
22Crawley40911204364-2138
23Hartlepool40814184769-2238
24Rochdale4088243861-2332
