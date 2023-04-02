Ben Gibson - with new Scotland international Angus Gunn - made his 23rd appearance of the season against Sheffield United

Defender Ben Gibson has admitted "time is running out" for Norwich City but still believes they can secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

The Canaries are seventh in the table and face what Gibson believes will be a "six-pointer" at Blackburn on Friday.

They are four points behind Rovers and Millwall, who are currently occupying the final two play-off spots.

"We've got to be tidier and have more quality, we've got to demand that of each other," 30-year-old Gibson said.

"It's clear, there's no point beating round the bush, time is running out and we've got to do it now. If we don't it won't have been anywhere near a successful season.

"We still have an opportunity to make it a successful season and we have to keep believing that, we have to change the way we're currently heading - but one result can certainly spark that and then everyone will be believing we're getting in the play-offs and that's still the aim," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

Norwich lost 1-0 at home to second-placed Sheffield United on Saturday and have not won any of their last four games, in which they have managed just a single goal.

"There wasn't a lack of effort or intensity from us, we just weren't good enough," Gibson added.

"We've got to create more when we do have possession, and when we regain possession we've got to be more composed. We went a bit more direct [against United] and when we are doing that we've got to do it with more quality."

Gibson believes they should take a lead from Brentford, who have firmly established themselves in the Premier League after winning promotion via the play-offs in 2021.

"Look at where Brentford are now. I'm not saying we're going to replicate Brentford but it doesn't matter how you get up, it just matters that you do it," he said.

"If it's a case of us rescuing the season from here on in, we'll take it anyway it comes but that's all in the future. Clearly we have to go to Blackburn for a massive show of character, solidarity and get a result."

He added: "It looks a really tough game and you can be wary of it or you can see it as a massive opportunity and that's exactly what it is.

"It's do or die time of the season, what better opportunity than an old-fashioned six-pointer. If we can win that we can put ourselves right back in the mix."