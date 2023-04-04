Larne hold a five-point advantage over holders Linfield ahead of 'the split'.

It's that time of the Irish Premiership season again when one league becomes two. Well, sort of.

The annual split, which divides the top flight into two mini leagues of six, adds jeopardy from top to bottom with every team having something to play for.

There is the obvious title battle, with Larne out in front and being chased down by a pack led by champions Linfield, with Cliftonville and Glentoran both perhaps having outside chances of the championship. The winners will qualify for the qualifying stages of the Champions League.

Then you have the race for the European play-offs, which will include the teams that finish from third to seventh, with the winner of the mini competition claiming the third Europa Conference League spot.

Straightforward enough? Well, actually, no, as the Irish Cup complicates things slightly. If one of the teams finishing between third and seventh already has a guaranteed Europa Conference League place through winning the Irish Cup, then they don't need to take part in the play-offs, leaving the other four to contest two semi-finals and a final.

If none of the five teams between third and seventh win the cup, then they will all go into the play-offs, with sixth facing seventh in a pre-qualifier before the semis and final.

With this in mind and ahead of the first set of post-split fixtures taking place this weekend, BBC Sport NI takes a look at what each Irish Premiership club has to play for during the season finale.

Larne

After last week's Irish Cup semi-final defeat, there will only be one thing on Larne's mind going into the final five games of the league campaign - and that will be ensuring they stay top and secure their first-ever top-flight title. The Invermen have had their noses in front for some time and currently hold a five-point lead over second-placed Linfield ahead of their first post-split match at home to Glentoran on Friday night, while the visit of the Blues to Inver Park on the penultimate day of the season could be decisive.

Linfield

Clawing back Larne's five-point lead and securing what would be a hugely-impressive fifth consecutive Premiership title success is holders Linfield's aim. Having had to get over the heartache of missing out on reaching the Europa Conference League group stages in August, David Healy's men already have the League Cup in the trophy cabinet - but the league title is what the Windsor Park faithful demand. If they can't pip Larne then the south Belfast giants will, at the very least, want to consolidate second and avoid having to get involved in the European play-offs.

Cliftonville

Having been beaten to the title on the dramatic final day of last season, Cliftonville go into this year's split having dropped to third in the table, seven behind leaders Larne. Some may feel that winning the league may be beyond them at this stage, but getting back above the Blues and finishing second again will definitely be in their sights. That would secure an automatic European spot which would deliver a huge financial boost as they bid to compete with the league's full-time clubs.

Glentoran

Having looked well on course to end their long wait for a league title after a blistering start to the season, Glentoran come into the split in fourth place and nine points off the top. Any lingering title hopes could be futile, but making up the four points on Big Two rivals Linfield, who they play next Wednesday night, and grabbing second place will no doubt still remain in their sights. The Glens missed out on Europe this year and will be desperate to return to continental competition.

Crusaders

Crusaders and Ballymena are hoping to avoid the European play-offs by winning the Irish Cup.

With an Irish Cup final against Ballymena United to look forward to on 7 May, Crusaders will be hoping that what they do in the league post-split will ultimately not be needed in their quest for Europe. With six points between them and Linfield, who they play on Friday night, second place is probably the best Crusaders can hope for from their remaining five games in the league. It is also worth noting that if the Crues were to finish second and win the Irish Cup, then the third automatic European place would go to the team that finishes third in the league.

Coleraine

Coleraine have never been any closer than on the fringes of the title race, but have never looked like dropping out of the top six. With 10 points between them and second, trying to make up the four points on Crusaders above them in fifth - and therefore avoiding a potential pre-play-off qualifier against the team in seventh - will still be a major incentive for Oran Kearney and his players.

Glenavon

The beauty of the Northern Ireland Football League's play-off format means that teams in Section B can still have European ambitions going into the split. Glenavon are currently in the seventh place that secures a play-off spot and are four points ahead of Carrick Rangers thanks to Monday's win over Ballymena. There's some room for error heading into the split but Carrick are close enough to keep Gary Hamilton's men on their toes.

Carrick Rangers

After a solid second season under the stewardship of Stuart King, Carrick Rangers are very much in the hunt for that seventh place and the shot at Europe that it brings. Four points behind Glenavon, Carrick host Newry City on Friday night and it will be worth keeping an eye out when they host the Lurgan Blues on the penultimate day of the season.

Ballymena United

Having upset the odds by beating Larne in the semi-final to reach the Irish Cup final, that represents Ballymena United's best route into European football - and you wonder if manager David Jeffrey will be tempted to rest key players for that. Monday's defeat by Glenavon leaves Ballymena in ninth and nine points off Glenavon. It's been a bit of a turbulent season for the Sky Blues but a shot at a European tour would end the season on a high.

Newry and Dungannon Swifts will meet on the final day of the season, a game that could decide who will be in the relegation/promotion play-off.

Newry City

Now we get into the relegation scrap and it's still all to play for at the bottom. Newry City and Dungannon are level on points in the bid to avoid the relegation/promotion play-off position and Darren Mullen's men are ahead of their rivals thanks to their sizable goal difference advantage. While both teams should be safe from the automatic drop with Portadown cut adrift, the jeopardy of a play-off with a Championship side is very real and Newry will be hoping for an upturn in form if they are to pip the Swifts to safety.

Dungannon Swifts

In contrast to Newry, Dungannon have been on an upward trajectory after a difficult start. Their run to the Irish Cup semi-finals shows that the Swifts can beat anyone on their day, and the Stangmore Park side will be hoping to have edged clear of danger by the time they face Newry on the final day. However, on the other hand, they have a tricky start against the three sides above them and will be wary of slipping into any danger. Either way, the battle for automatic safety is intriguing and could go right to the wire.

Portadown

Despite a recent burst of form, things are still looking bleak for Portadown as the league enters the split. They are seven points off safety with five matches to go, and it would take Newry and Dungannon slipping up for things to turn around. In saying that, the Irish Premiership is a funny old league and if Niall Currie's side get off to a strong start against Ballymena and Newry, then who knows what could happen come the final day?