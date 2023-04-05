Haveron's role as Tiernan Lynch's assistant was announced by the club this week

Irish Premiership - Larne v Glentoran Venue: Inver Park, Larne Date: Friday, 7 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; live text commentary with in-game clips, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Kenny Bruce had a big decision to make when he took over Larne five-and-a-half years ago. Stick with a largely untried manager or bring a new, more experienced, one in?

As well as being in charge of a side languishing near the bottom of the Irish League's second tier, Tiernan Lynch's limited playing and managerial pedigree at the time may have persuaded a different owner to bring in a more high-profile name to oversee their multi-million pound investment.

It would appear, though, that a meeting with Lynch was all that was needed for Bruce, co-founder of online estate agency Purplebricks, to put his faith in the then-38-year-old former Glentoran assistant. And, indeed, go further with the investment into his hometown club than originally planned.

"I think, in many ways, the reason Kenny has invested so much is because of Tiernan," said Lynch's assistant Gary Haveron, a Larne native himself who headed up the club's academy on a full-time basis before beginning to focus fully on his first-team coaching duties earlier this season.

"I don't think Kenny went into this with a mindset of 'I'm going to spend a certain amount of money' to get it to where I want it to be.

"When he met Tiernan he found a very engaging person, someone he believed had a massive future and a vision for a full-time football club, looking at things such as the academy and the full-time scholarship programme.

"Kenny bought into Tiernan as much as he bought into Larne Football Club. It is a unique relationship, they are very close. I think Kenny has probably parted with a lot more money than he had planned to because of the demands that Tiernan has gone to him with."

He added: "It might have been easier to go out and get someone else in if it was only about success and trying to win games of football, but what Kenny has tried to do is something so much bigger than that."

Lynch 'doesn't work like a man who is untouchable'

Bruce said soon after taking over Larne that his aim was to hear the Champions League music played at Inver Park

The Irish League is far from a hotbed for wealthy benefactors, but 18 months after the groundbreaking project at Larne got underway, businessman Ali Pour arrived at the Oval with a seven-figure financial injection for Glentoran.

Unlike in east Antrim, the east Belfast club dispensed with their management team - made up of club legends Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman - and brought in Mick McDermott, who would also take a seat on the board as part of Pour's business consortium.

With the two sides meeting at Inver Park on Friday night in the Irish Premiership's first round of post-split fixtures, a reflection on each clubs' paths since being taken over is interesting, especially with Larne going into the game with a five-point lead at the top of the table and potentially closing in on what would be a first-ever top-flight title success.

The Glens are nine points behind the leaders in fourth and will arrive at Inver Park under the stewardship of Rodney McAree, who was promoted from assistant manager in January after McDermott stepped down following fan protests at a run of poor results.

Larne have faced their own bumps in the road along the way, none more so than last Friday night's shock Irish Cup semi-final defeat by Ballymena United, but Bruce has stood by his man throughout - and Haveron paints a picture of a manager working tirelessly to prove his worth.

"We can't control the outside noise. There were a few whimpers at the end of last year about whether Tiernan was the person to move us on but the gaffer has proved that Kenny was 100% right," explained Haveron who, ironically, was the Glentoran manager when Bruce arrived in the Irish League.

"Tiernan does not feel that because he has a good relationship with the owner that he is untouchable. He has the work ethic of a man that is hungry and driven for success. It's an obsession with getting it right and trying to find any sort of gain.

"He is always looking at ways to improve and is quick to take on responsibility, is quick to say 'I could have done better' or say he has made a mistake. He always looks at himself first and foremost."

'He knows when to light the touch paper'

Haveron used January signing Andy Ryan as an example of the background work Larne do on transfers, saying they had monitored the striker for three years before he arrived

McDermott's reign at Glentoran was not without controversy, with the manager's public comments on a wide range of issues generating numerous headlines.

Lynch, on the other hand, has maintained a fairly low-key public persona, giving very little away in his media interviews. According to Haveron, though, he knows when to change tone within the dressing room.

"The interviews are part and parcel of being a manager. He doesn't shy away from doing them but I don't think he courts it either. He is always conscious that he is representing the club.

"Internally, the gaffer knows when to light the touch paper and tell people how it is. He is very open and honest with everyone around the place. It is just about different characters of people, there is no right and no wrong. Some people might like Tiernan's approach and others might like Mick's."

And what of Larne's title chances? While Lynch would no doubt play them down, Haveron believes the club can enjoy the excitement about the great position they are in with five games to play.

"Some will see the fact that we have never been here before as a weakness, but I see it as pure excitement," he said.

"We have an unbelievable opportunity and are in this position because of what we have done to this point. We are not asking the boys to do anything they haven't already done - they have already beaten every team in the top six so they know they are more than capable of beating them.

"If you gave any team in any league the position of being five points ahead with five games to go, they would bite your arm off for it. Yes, we haven't been here before, but you have got to start somewhere. Dynasties start with one win."

If it is to be a dynasty, it will have started, of course, with that decision to stick with the manager.