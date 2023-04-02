Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has said he is still Liverpool manager "because of the past" rather than his team's current form.

Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter were sacked on Sunday, meaning a record 12 Premier League managers have been dismissed this season.

Liverpool are in danger of their worst league finish under Klopp, whose team visit Chelsea on Tuesday, but his position is yet to come under scrutiny.

"If it was my first season it would be slightly different," said the German.

"I'm aware of the fact that I'm sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season."

Klopp, 55, has helped Liverpool win club football's major honours during seven and a half years at Anfield, making him the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

The Reds are eighth in the table, the position they finished in 2015-16 - the season in which he took over from previous manager Rodgers.