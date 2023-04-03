Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Alex Ferguson and Archie Knox will soon receive medals for their 1983 European Cup Winnners' Cup success

As far as 'show us your medals' goes, Sir Alex Ferguson was doing just fine as the most decorated manager in football.

Now the 81-year-old can add one more to his vast collection, with Uefa granting additional European Cup Winners' Cup medals for Aberdeen's 1983 success.

Only the starting players and five substitutes received winners' medals after a famous win over Real Madrid but Ferguson is to receive one of six extra gongs to mark the 40th anniversary of that night in Gothenburg.

Assistant manager Archie Knox and midfielder Dougie Bell, who missed the final because of injury, will also be rewarded.

Following a campaign led by Chris Gavin on behalf of the AFC Heritage Trust, along with former Dons chief executive Duncan Fraser, the Donald family is recognised for the work of then director, Ian Donald, and his father and late chairman, Dick Donald.

There are further posthumous nods to former vice-chairman Chris Anderson and club legend Teddy Scott, who served as a player, coach and kit man at Pittodrie for almost 50 years.

"It's a great honour to be receiving this medal and I am grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to make this happen," said Ferguson.

"Their efforts, along with the co-operation of Uefa, is much appreciated. It's also fantastic to see some of the wonderful people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes during this hugely successful period for the club now being honoured."

Ferguson won 49 trophies across his illustrious career, picking up 10 with Aberdeen after leading St Mirren to the Scottish First Division title in 1977.

An incredible 38 more pieces of silverware were delivered during his 26 years in charge of Manchester United, with his Old Trafford reign ending in 2013.

The new medals have been cast from Neil Simpson's original and will be presented at a special event planned for Pittodrie on 12 May, at which the club and the 'Gothenburg Greats' will receive the Freedom of the City by Aberdeen City Council.