Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth, ninth in League One, are three points outside the play-off places with seven matches left this season

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho says their play-off hopes are still 'alive' after their 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers in League One.

Pompey are three points outside the top six with seven games to go this season.

"Considering the gap between us and Bolton [who sit fifth] back in January we are in a good position," Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent after their win at the weekend.

"Three points puts us a step closer to the play-off places.

Winger Owen Dale scored for Pompey in the 51st minute with a header from a cross at the far post.

The Blackpool loanee came close to scoring again later in the match but fired wide in front of an open goal.

Mousinho said his side, who are ninth in the table, need to keep the pressure on their opponents once they have taken a lead.

"At Fratton Park you have to be on your game and you have to keep working for opportunities because sides can come here and make things difficult.

"The only disappointment really is that we didn't kick on after scoring that first goal.

"You need to make sure you get a two- or three-goal lead, see these games out, and put them to bed.

"We are probably going to have to play better than we did in that second half to keep pushing on."

"But three points off the top six - we are alive."

Three of Portsmouth's last seven opponents, Shrewsbury, Wycombe and Derby, are in the top 10 with the latter two still in the play-off conversation alongside the Blues.

Portsmouth travel away to MK Dons, who are undefeated in their past four matches, on Friday.