Wales Under-17s to face hosts Hungary at Euros

Cardiff City's Dylan Lawlor scored the goal which secured Wales' qualification

Wales have been drawn in the same group as hosts Hungary in the Uefa European Under-17 Championship finals.

Poland and the Republic of Ireland will be Wales' other Group A opponents.

England are in Group D along with Croatia, Netherlands and Switzerland while Scotland are in Group C with holders France as well as Germany and Portugal.

The 16-team tournament will be begin on 17 May and act as Uefa's qualifier for the 2023 Fifa U-17 World Cup in Peru.

Wales qualified for the Uefa European Under-17 Championship finals for the first time in their history after a 2-2 draw against Montenegro in the elite round.

It will be Wales' first appearance at a youth finals since 1981.