Brennan Johnson scored in Nottingham Forest's 1-1 draw with Wolves last Saturday

Former Wales defender Chris Gunter is confident Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson will spearhead his nation to "really good times" in the future.

Wales boss Rob Page could not hide his disappointment as Johnson missed the opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia with a groin injury.

Johnson then returned to action following the international break and scored in Forest's 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolves.

But Gunter is convinced Johnson will be a key figure in Wales' future, sand sai: "From a Welsh point of view he is a huge part of it.

"I know the fans love him. he is such a good player we are fortunate he is ours and we will see him in the shirt for many, many years to come and will bring some really good times."

Page was unhappy about the way Johnson's injury was handled and regretted not fighting to have the 21-year-old to report to camp for an assessment.

But Gunter, who himself played for Forest, says Johnson will have plenty of chances to add to his 18 caps and two goals.

"If there is one thing Welsh fans don't need any advice on it is sticking by any player," Gunter said.

"Unfortunately Brennan could not come away and he is a really big player for us, so it was obviously a blow when he was not there.

"But from playing with Brennan for a number of years I know how committed and passionate he is for our country. That is probably the first camp he has missed since he has been involved.

"I understand bits of stuff have come out in the media. But certainly for us, when we were away and for Brennan himself, his commitment to Wales is something we don't need to worry about.

"I was pleased to see him score on the weekend and carry on his good form because he is such a big player for us."

Wales collected a late 1-1 draw against Group D favourites Croatia in the opening qualifier in Splotr

They followed that by beating Latvia 1-0 at home to shrug off the post-World Cup retirements of Gareth Bale, Joe Allen, Johnny Williams and Gunter himself to move into pole position at the top of the group.

Chris Gunter made his senior Wales debut against New Zealand in May 2007

Gunter, his country's first male centurion and who retired after 109 caps, is optimistic about the future of Welsh football and the ability of Page to steer Wales through a time of transition.

"Most definitely there should e no room for worry. We've never been in this position of coming back from a World Cup and having the squad changing," Gunter said, speaking at McDonald football event.

"But I have absolute faith in what's going on with the squad and the staff. and the manager who is overseeing in terms of having to deal with big players moving out of the squad to retirement.

"It is a tough job especially after the disappointment of the World Cup.

"But if anyone had any doubts or concerns I think the performance and result in Croatia would ease that and certainly to win at home three or four days later after.

"We cannot forget where we were a while ago in terms of we always said we want to s tart tournaments and group swell and get momentum.

"After two games we have four points, probably played the toughest team in the group away from home and we're in a really good place."

AFC Wimbledon player Gunter was talking for the first time since announcing his international retirement in March.

But he was not entirely lost to the Wales scene because he was a surprise addition to Page's coaching staff for the opening qualifiers.

"I spoke to the Gaffer, we had a good chat and have had a good relationship over the last couple of years," Gunter said.

"He offered me to chance to still be part of it in terms of what I can try and bring to the group and also the opportunity for me to go in and progress that way as well.

"It was something I was really excited by and if I can help the group in any small way then I will be a happy man.

"It went quite well and was coupled with some good performances and results which is the main thing."

Wales' next qualifiers are in June at home to Armenia and away to Turkey and Gunter is keen to continue his role.

"it is something we will ned to speak about moving forward but if I can help in any small way for Wales that is what I wans to be doing," Gunter added.

"Moving forward I am excited by certain things going on. We will wait and see."