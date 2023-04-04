Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Leicester City's defeat at Crystal Palace was their fifth loss in six Premier League games

Former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he has "every confidence" he would have kept the club in the Premier League this season.

The 50-year-old Northern Irishman won the club's first FA Cup in 2021 and secured European qualification in consecutive seasons.

"It has been a privilege to be your manager," Rodgers said.

"I would like to thank the Leicester City chairman Mr Srivaddhanaprabha and all of the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Leicester City and make history with this great football club over the past four years.

"I am obviously disappointed to depart so close to the end of the season and had every confidence that we would have delivered the results needed to preserve the club's Premier League status. I would like to wish everybody at the club the very best of luck as they seek to continue to deliver on this objective.

"I'm now looking forward to having a chance to reflect and recharge and get ready for the next opportunity."

Foxes midfielder James Maddison paid tribute to Rodgers, writing on Twitter: "Thank you gaffer. A top manager and even more importantly a brilliant and caring man.

"Your impact on my career and life outside of football is something I'll be grateful for forever. Good luck with whatever is next."