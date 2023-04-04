Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Josh Scowen has played 171 games for Wycombe in his two spells at the club

Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Josh Scowen has agreed a contract extension to the end of next season.

The 30-year-old began his career with the Chairboys and rejoined the club from Sunderland in the summer of 2021.

Scowen was last season's Supporters' Player of the Year and has made 28 appearances this term, scoring twice.

Wycombe are eighth in League One, two points outside the play-off spots, and are away to third-placed Ipswich Town on Friday.

Scowen was previously a member of the Barnsley team which won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2016.