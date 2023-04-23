Close menu

Match of the Day Top 10: Lineker, Shearer & Richards rank the best Premier League celebrations

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Which Premier League celebration is the best ever?

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards debated that very question in the latest episode of Match of the Day Top 10.

From iconic moments to trademark moves, football fans are certain to remember all the celebrations on the list.

Here are their picks. See what you think, and then select the order you would rank them in.

Adebayor against Arsenal

Emmanuel Adebayor celebrates in front of Arsenal fans after scoring for Manchester City
Emmanuel Adebayor scored 62 goals in 142 appearances for Arsenal before joining Manchester City

After a fruitful spell at Arsenal between 2006 and 2009, Emmanuel Adebayor made the switch to Manchester City for a reported £29m - a year into the club's Abu Dhabi-based ownership.

Two months into the 2009/10 season, the Togo international met his former club for the first time since the move, and was jeered by the away supporters throughout the match.

With just 10 minutes to play, Adebayor made it 3-1 to City with a bullet header and ran the entire length of the pitch, knee-sliding in front of the Arsenal fans as his new club eventually ran out 4-2 winners.

Shearer's trademark

Alan Shearer celebrates in trademark fashion with his arm in the air after scoring for Newcastle
Alan Shearer is the Premier League's all-time leading scorer with 260 goals

The Premier League record goalscorer's low-key celebration is instantly recognisable - and an absolute classic.

After finding the net, Shearer would raise his right arm and wheel away to soak in the acclaim from supporters.

Occasionally, the Newcastle United legend would surprise fans by lifting both arms, but that was generally reserved for special goals.

Rooney gets KO'd

Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Tottenham
Wayne Rooney netted Manchester United's third goal against Tottenham in 2015

In March 2015, a video of Wayne Rooney and Phil Bardsley boxing in a kitchen surfaced online just hours before Manchester United were due to take on Tottenham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils beat Spurs 3-0, with Rooney scoring the third, and the striker's dramatic celebration saw him punch the air a few times before falling back theatrically to mirror getting knocked out.

Siuuuuu!

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 145 goals for Manchester United across two stints at the club

Following his 2009 departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined the club in the summer of 2021.

The Portugal icon brought back with him experience, an abundance of individual records and accolades, and a new celebration - which he had first debuted for Real Madrid back in 2013.

His twisting "Siiiiu" got a fair number of airings during his second spell at Old Trafford, with Ronaldo netting 27 times before he joined Saudi club Al Nassr.

Why always me?

Mario Balotelli celebrates for Manchester City after scoring against Manchester United
Mario Balotelli currently plies his trade for Swiss Super League side FC Scion

Mario Balotelli was never far from controversy during his time as a Manchester City player.

Just two days before the Manchester derby in 2011, the Italian's bathroom caught fire after a firework was set off in his house.

The striker subsequently scored the opener in the 6-1 win over United, revealing a T-shirt under his top with the question "why always me?"

Do the robot

Peter Crouch does the robot after scoring for Stoke
Peter Crouch scored 53 headed goals in the Premier League - the most of any player

Most fans believe Peter Crouch busted out his famous 'robot' dance moves every single week.

In fact, the former Stoke striker only 'did the robot' once in the Premier League, celebrating his 100th goal in the competition during a 1-1 draw with Everton in 2017.

It gained popularity for its two prior showings, in England's 2006 World Cup warm-up matches versus Hungary and Jamaica, and will forever be associated with the forward.

'The Cantona'

Eric Cantona celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Sunderland
Eric Cantona won the Premier League four times and the FA Cup twice during his time at Manchester United

How do you celebrate a goal as brilliant as Eric Cantona's chip in Manchester United's 5-0 win against Sunderland in 1996? You stand on the spot with arms aloft and take it all in, of course...

Ketsbaia reaches boiling point

Newcastle forward Temuri Ketsbaia celebrates a goal
Temuri Ketsbaia is one of only five Georgians to have played in the Premier League

Former Newcastle United midfielder Temuri Ketsbaia wasn't always as joyful as the image above indicates, and that was certainly the case when he scored a last-minute winner against Bolton Wanderers in January 1998.

The furious Georgian removed his boots and shirt and proceeded to kick the advertising hoardings repeatedly.

Shearer even had to retrieve his team-mate's top from the crowd so he could continue. A very bizarre one indeed.

LuaLua's acrobatics

Lomana LuaLua unleashes his back-flip celebration after scoring for Portsmouth
Lomana LuaLua notched 24 times during his nine seasons in the Premier League

Whether it be for Newcastle United or Portsmouth, Lomana LuaLua would treat supporters to his iconic back-flip somersaults whenever he got on the scoresheet.

Plenty of other footballers have unleashed similar acrobatics since, but LuaLua was arguably the trailblazer for such extravagant celebrations.

Klinsmann's dive

Jurgen Klinsmann celebrates for Tottenham with his iconic dive
Jurgen Klinsmann won the 1995 Football Writers' player of the year award

In 1994, Jurgen Klinsmann arrived at Tottenham from Monaco and the build-up to his debut was marred by claims he was a diver.

The German quickly endeared himself to Spurs fans, however, by scoring the winner on his debut in a 4-3 win over Sheffield United... and celebrating with an exaggerated dive.

Best Premier League celebrations

Rank your best Premier League celebrations from 1-10.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Badger, today at 10:29

    I'd definitely pop Ian Wright's recreation of the Di Canio/Paul Alcock push on this list.

    Fowler snorting the goal line and Jimmy Bullard doing the Phil Brown team talk were also pretty classic. And if you want to expand things to include the SPL, Gazza's Old Firm flute celebration was pretty iconic.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 10:15

    Has to be Klinsmann. In the space of one celebration he switched from public enemy number 1 to someone we all loved.

    And no, I don't support Tottenham.

    • Reply posted by nemail99, today at 10:21

      nemail99 replied:
      Have to agree with that. Cantona's second, Shearer's third, because we saw it so many times.

  • Comment posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 10:15

    Fowler's 'dockers' T-Shirt?

  • Comment posted by Garnetto, today at 10:13

    Salah's response to racist taunts from the Chelsea fans should be in there. Would also have included Ravanelli's celebration, surely the only one that forced a rule change to ban it!

  • Comment posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 10:13

    Timmy punching the corner flag beats the lot

  • Comment posted by WilliamScottCouper, today at 10:11

    Barrel-scraping stuff, BBC.

    And are there not goal celebrations in other leagues?

  • Comment posted by same old England, today at 10:08

    they are all great and iconic, my personal fave, was the balotelli celebration in such an iconic win for his team, the stadium he done it at, the occasion, the opposition manager, and im not a city fan!

  • Comment posted by K-Dogg, today at 09:59

    Klinsmann scored against Sheffield Wednesday! The Blades were relegated the season before.
    Can anyone at the BBC even complete basic level research?

  • Comment posted by Sausage, today at 09:59

    Didn't Jessie, Paul, Sanchez, et al spend virtually all of their contracts at utd, inventing new goal celebration jigs while larging it at Carrington?

    Sanchez was on triple chip butties and Paul & Jessie were superstars, in their own heads.

  • Comment posted by bad daddy, today at 09:48

    Robbie Keane's amateurish forward roll, always had everybody in hysterics.

    • Reply posted by bushmaster80, today at 09:56

      bushmaster80 replied:
      I always liked him for that.
      Knew he couldn't do a backflip but determined to join in anyway.

      It's what the rest of us would be like.

  • Comment posted by Matthew , today at 09:45

    Rooney's celebration against Tottenham was dramatical, amusing and classy.

  • Comment posted by LondonIsBlue not Red, today at 09:45

    Jimmy Bullard (v city
    Fowler sniffing

    • Reply posted by K-Dogg, today at 10:04

      K-Dogg replied:
      Fowler sniffing, bettered only by the absurd explanation from Houllier!

  • Comment posted by thegoodthebadandtherightlyso, today at 09:41

    Jamie Vardy vs Palace should be number one but it's not even included

    • Reply posted by LondonIsBlue not Red, today at 09:50

      LondonIsBlue not Red replied:
      Yeah, slide that dumb rain....bow flag

  • Comment posted by PFS, today at 09:38

    It's a shame Alan Pardew's Dad dance in the FA Cup Crystal Palace v Man Utd isn't included as it wasn't Premier League. (And obviously he didn't actually score it...)

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 09:36

    Jimmy Bullard surely.

    From the list though even as a Liverpool fan the Eric one was class.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 10:17

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      How Bullard isn't on the list is beyond me.

