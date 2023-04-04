Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Douglas Park became Rangers chairman in March 2020

Douglas Park has resigned as Rangers chairman after three years in the role.

Park, a former director, took on the position in March 2020, with his tenure featuring a Scottish Premiership title in 2021, last season's Scottish Cup triumph and Europa League final.

Vice-chairman John Bennett has been appointed his replacement by the board.

"It's been a great honour to serve the club as a director and chairman," Park said. "I am glad we have stabilised and strengthened the club.

"It is now time for me to hand over the baton to a new chairman for the next stage in the club's development."