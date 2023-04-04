Close menu
German DFB Cup
Bayern MunichBayern Munich1FreiburgSC Freiburg2

Bayern Munich 1-2 SC Freiburg: Thomas Tuchel's side out of German Cup

Freiburg celebrate victory over Bayern in German Cup
Bayern are going for a record-extending 11th Bundesliga title but have failed to reach the last four of the German Cup for three consecutive years

Lucas Hoeler scored a 95th-minute penalty as Freiburg came from behind to knock Bayern Munich out of the German Cup in the quarter-finals.

Bayern took the lead through Dayot Upamecano's header but Nicolas Hoefler equalised eight minutes later.

Hoeler converted from the spot after Jamal Musiala handled in the box to book Freiburg's semi-final place.

It was Thomas Tuchel's second game in charge after Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the league on Saturday.

The Munich club sacked boss Julian Nagelsmann after they dropped behind Dortmund in the Bundesliga table and replaced him with Tuchel, who managed their rivals from 2015 to 2017.

Tuchel's side dominated the cup tie for large parts but Hoefler's rocket from outside the box after Kingsley Coman scuffed a clearance drew Freiburg level and Hoeler's late spot-kick sealed a shock win.

Freiburg lost last year's final on penalties to RB Leipzig while Bayern have failed to reach the last four for the third consecutive year.

Elsewhere Randal Kolo Muani scored twice in as many minutes to secure Eintracht Frankfurt's progress in the cup with a 2-0 win against Union Berlin.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 5PavardBooked at 90mins
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 83mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 22Cancelo
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forManéat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 64'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forMusialaat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 17Mané
  • 19Davies
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

Freiburg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Flekken
  • 25SildilliaBooked at 61mins
  • 28Ginter
  • 5Gulde
  • 30Günter
  • 42Doan
  • 8Eggestein
  • 27Höfler
  • 32GrifoSubstituted forSallaiat 68'minutes
  • 9Höler
  • 38GregoritschBooked at 36mins

Substitutes

  • 7Schmid
  • 14Keitel
  • 18Petersen
  • 21Atubolu
  • 22Sallai
  • 29Jeong Woo-yeong
  • 33Weißhaupt
  • 34Röhl
  • 35Schmidt
Referee:
Harm Osmers
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 22:37

    I said it then, and I'll say it now. Nagelsmann should've never been sacked and BRAZZO NEEDS TO GO! GET OUT! WE NEED ADULTS RUNNING THIS CLUB! NOT PETTY CHILDREN LIKE YOU AND KAHN!

