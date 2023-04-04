Last updated on .From the section European Football

On-loan Chelsea forward Lukaku has scored five goals in 20 Inter appearances this season

Romelu Lukaku scored a 95th-minute penalty and was then sent off in Inter Milan's dramatic Coppa Italia draw against Juventus in Turin.

Juan Cuadrado's strike put Juventus ahead in the 83rd minute before Gleison Bremer's handball gave Inter an added-time penalty.

Lukaku was sent off for his celebrations in front of the home fans.

Inter captain Samir Handanovic and Cuadrado were also shown red cards after the final whistle.

Following Lukaku's penalty and the second yellow card that followed it for celebrating in front of Juventus fans, scuffles broke out between players from both sides and continued down the tunnel.

Defending Coppa Italia champions Inter are without a win in five matches and their poor form has heaped pressure on manager Simone Inzaghi.

Cremonese host Fiorentina in the second semi-final on Wednesday, with the second legs of both ties set to be played on 26 and 27 April.