Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1OsasunaOsasuna1

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Osasuna (1-2 agg): Visitors reach Copa del Rey final

From the section European Football

Osasuna celebrate
Osasuna are one game away from the first major trophy in their history

Osasuna reached the Copa del Rey final for only the second time in their history thanks to a dramatic extra-time winner at Athletic Bilbao.

The Pamplona side came into the second leg with the edge thanks to a 1-0 win in their home game.

Inaki Williams' close-range strike levelled the tie in the first half.

The game went to extra time and with four minutes to go Pablo Ibanez scored the first goal of his senior career with an excellent 18-yard volley.

Osasuna have never won a major trophy, coming closest when they lost to Real Betis in the 2004-05 Copa del Rey final.

But in their way in the final will be Barcelona or Real Madrid. Barca lead 1-0 going into Wednesday's second leg.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Agirrezabala
  • 18De Marcos
  • 5ÁlvarezSubstituted forVivianat 90'minutes
  • 4Martínez
  • 17Berchiche
  • 6VesgaBooked at 21mins
  • 9Williams
  • 8SancetBooked at 94minsSubstituted forAres Djalóat 111'minutes
  • 10MuniainSubstituted forZarragaat 99'minutes
  • 11Nico WilliamsSubstituted forBerenguer Remiroat 99'minutes
  • 12GuruzetaSubstituted forGarcíaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Simón
  • 3Vivian
  • 7Berenguer Remiro
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 16Vencedor
  • 19Zarraga
  • 21Capa
  • 22García
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 29Ares Djaló
  • 31Paredes

Osasuna

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Herrera
  • 7Moncayola
  • 23Hernández
  • 5García
  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 6TorróBooked at 43mins
  • 16Gómez BardonadoSubstituted forSánchezat 83'minutes
  • 14GarcíaSubstituted forBrasanacat 66'minutes
  • 22OrozSubstituted forIbáñezat 100'minutes
  • 12EzzalzouliSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 66'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 18KikeSubstituted forÁvilaat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 4García
  • 8Brasanac
  • 9Ávila
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 15Peña
  • 17Budimir
  • 19Ibáñez
  • 20Sánchez
  • 25Fernández
  • 35Moreno
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
51,544

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamOsasuna
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home23
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home18
Away0
Fouls
Home21
Away21

