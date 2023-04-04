Last updated on .From the section European Football

Osasuna are one game away from the first major trophy in their history

Osasuna reached the Copa del Rey final for only the second time in their history thanks to a dramatic extra-time winner at Athletic Bilbao.

The Pamplona side came into the second leg with the edge thanks to a 1-0 win in their home game.

Inaki Williams' close-range strike levelled the tie in the first half.

The game went to extra time and with four minutes to go Pablo Ibanez scored the first goal of his senior career with an excellent 18-yard volley.

Osasuna have never won a major trophy, coming closest when they lost to Real Betis in the 2004-05 Copa del Rey final.

But in their way in the final will be Barcelona or Real Madrid. Barca lead 1-0 going into Wednesday's second leg.