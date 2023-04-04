Osasuna reached the Copa del Rey final for only the second time in their history thanks to a dramatic extra-time winner at Athletic Bilbao.
The Pamplona side came into the second leg with the edge thanks to a 1-0 win in their home game.
Inaki Williams' close-range strike levelled the tie in the first half.
The game went to extra time and with four minutes to go Pablo Ibanez scored the first goal of his senior career with an excellent 18-yard volley.
Osasuna have never won a major trophy, coming closest when they lost to Real Betis in the 2004-05 Copa del Rey final.
But in their way in the final will be Barcelona or Real Madrid. Barca lead 1-0 going into Wednesday's second leg.
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Agirrezabala
- 18De Marcos
- 5ÁlvarezSubstituted forVivianat 90'minutes
- 4Martínez
- 17Berchiche
- 6VesgaBooked at 21mins
- 9Williams
- 8SancetBooked at 94minsSubstituted forAres Djalóat 111'minutes
- 10MuniainSubstituted forZarragaat 99'minutes
- 11Nico WilliamsSubstituted forBerenguer Remiroat 99'minutes
- 12GuruzetaSubstituted forGarcíaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Simón
- 3Vivian
- 7Berenguer Remiro
- 14García Carrillo
- 16Vencedor
- 19Zarraga
- 21Capa
- 22García
- 24Balenziaga
- 29Ares Djaló
- 31Paredes
Osasuna
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Herrera
- 7Moncayola
- 23Hernández
- 5García
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 6TorróBooked at 43mins
- 16Gómez BardonadoSubstituted forSánchezat 83'minutes
- 14GarcíaSubstituted forBrasanacat 66'minutes
- 22OrozSubstituted forIbáñezat 100'minutes
- 12EzzalzouliSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 66'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 18KikeSubstituted forÁvilaat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 4García
- 8Brasanac
- 9Ávila
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 15Peña
- 17Budimir
- 19Ibáñez
- 20Sánchez
- 25Fernández
- 35Moreno
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 51,544
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home18
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away21