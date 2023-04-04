Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Middlesbrough are considering a move for 26-year-old Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, who is out of contract with Rangers this summer. (Teamtalk) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is content with the Scottish champions and unwilling to leave at a critical stage of the season despite reports suggesting that the Australian and Graham Potter, who was sacked by Chelsea on Sunday, are the two principal targets for Leicester City as the Premier League club look for a successor to the axed Brendan Rodgers. (The Scotsman) external-link

Michael Beale has delivered the strongest signal yet that he is ready to perform major summer surgery on his Rangers squad, the manager insisting it will be "completely different" for pre-season. (Daily Record) external-link

Centre-half Charles Dunne is weighing up a new contract at St Mirren as Stephen Robinson looks to nail down the core group of his top six chasing stars beyond the summer, with striker Curtis Main already having been offered fresh terms. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian will open talks with the Manchester-based City Group this week as Lee Johnson looks for potential loan signings for next season. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Derek Bond, who joined Dundee United in December 2018, is to leave his position as finance director at Tannadice. (The Courier) external-link

Rangers coach Neil Banfield has revealed he almost joined the club under Steven Gerrard as a scout after helping identify Joe Aribo, the midfielder subsequently sold to Southampton, as a signing for the club before heading to Ibrox to assist Michael Beale. (Football Scotland) external-link

With Craig Gordon sidelined for the rest of the season and Zander Clark's hamstring prognosis not looking great, Ross Stewart is ready for an extended spell as Heart of Midlothian's first-choice goalkeeper despite uncertainty about his future with his contract expiring this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Left-back Alexandro Bernabei's first goal for Celtic sparked a social media row between Argentinian government minister Guillermo Carmona and former UK ambassador to Argentina Mark Kent over the Falkland Islands. (The Herald) external-link