The Republic of Ireland will continue to wear white shorts with their new home kit

Republic of Ireland players will continue to wear white shorts for this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The FAI discussed the issue with the senior players, who decided against changing to darker shorts.

An FAI spokesperson said players would continue in white shorts "with the supply of protective underwear" to help with concerns surrounding periods.

England said on Tuesday that the Lionesses will switch to blue shorts.

The Ireland women's rugby team became the latest Irish side to switch to navy shorts before this year's Six Nations.

The FAI said players will wear the "traditional green jersey, white shorts and green socks" as their home kit.

Vera Pauw's side play friendlies against world champions USA in Texas on Saturday and in Missouri on Tuesday.

The Republic have been drawn alongside Australia, Nigeria and Canada in Group B at the World Cup, which starts on 20 July.