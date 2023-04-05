Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nicola Docherty (left) says one player being uncomfortable is enough to justify change

International friendly: Australia v Scotland Venue: Cherry Red Records Stadium, London Date: Friday, 7 April Kick-off: 13:15 BST Coverage: Live text coverage on BBC Sport website.

Scotland full-back Nicola Docherty says that talks are continuing about the possibility of switching from white shorts because of period concerns.

England have decided to switch to blue for the forthcoming World Cup finals after players voiced feedback.

The Republic of Ireland squad has chosen to stick with white.

"If only one player feels uncomfortable, that's enough for us to change it," Docherty said. "We have been discussing this since October."

Teams may face problems in choosing darker shorts if there is a clash with the opposition's choice of colours.

However, Docherty told BBC Scotland: "There's ongoing discussions behind the scenes and, if we as a team feel we want to change, we will definitely change it."

Meanwhile, the Rangers defender said it is "fantastic" to be joined by so many of her club-mates in Pedro Martinez Losa's squad after the late call-up for midfielder Chelsea Cornet following injury call-offs swelled their number to eight.

Among them is uncapped 17-year-old midfielder Emma Watson, who Docherty says reminds her of close friend and former Glasgow City team-mate Erin Cuthbert, currently sidelined at Chelsea.

"She is so mature," she said. "When you speak to her, you would probably think she is about 30.

"It's how Erin used to be when she was younger - she was always very confident in everything she did."

Docherty backed Watson to make an impact at international level.

"She's a very talented individual who's great on the ball, but she also has great work-rate," she said. "You see that in the last few games for Rangers - she has been fantastic.

"She is like my little side-kick. She's so keen to learn and that's probably the brightest thing about her."

Cornet and Rangers captain Kathryn Hill will also be hoping for first caps in the forthcoming friendlies, which Docherty considers "massive tests", against Australia on Friday and Costa Rica four days later.

Docherty described Hill as "the ultimate leader from the back line" and revealed that she and her club team-mates call Cornet "the midfield maestro" because of her work-rate and strong running.