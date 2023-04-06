Last updated on .From the section Football

Izzy Brown was part of the Huddersfield team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2016-17

Former Chelsea and England Under-20 midfielder Izzy Brown has been forced to retire at the age of 26 because of an Achilles injury.

Brown is the fourth youngest player to have featured in a Premier League game, having made his debut for West Brom aged 16 years and 117 days in May 2013.

He joined Chelsea that summer but only ever made one appearance for the Blues.

He had loan spells with Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Brighton, Leeds, Luton and Sheffield Wednesday.

Chelsea released him in the summer of 2021 and he joined Preston on a one-year deal but injuries meant he never featured for the Lilywhites.

He said in a statement: external-link "Football doesn't define me as a person. I'm a father, son, brother and a friend and I will still be all of that after football.

"I've lived my dream and have memories that will stay with me forever."

Brown's final appearance in professional football came as a substitute for the Owls against Swansea in April 2021.