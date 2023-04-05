Ched Evans has scored nine goals this season

Preston North End striker Ched Evans will require surgery after developing "a serious medical condition" from "repeated high force contact".

The Championship club said the 34-year-old faces "potentially life-changing consequences".

In a statement, Preston said they had consulted with the country's leading specialists over the past week.

"All parties are hopeful that Ched will be back playing and scoring in a PNE shirt in the future," the club said. external-link

Their statement continued: "More common in American football and rugby players, the condition requires surgery to address his current symptoms and to prevent any further damage from occurring in the future."

Former Wales international Evans has missed the past two games with a neck injury and last featured for the club when he scored in their 2-1 win against Rotherham on 14 March.

"He's been to see the top specialists and will be having an operation at some point soon. We're going to wait to see how he recovers," boss Ryan Lowe told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We'll do all the right things to get him back on the grass but his health is the most important thing. He's had this for a couple of years where he's felt the effects of the bangs.

"I get a lump in my throat when I think about it, he's 34 not 24, he's coming to the back end of his career but he's in a rich vein of form. He's disappointed he can't help the lads between now and the end of the season.

"He's okay but the news is better than what we thought it was because he will have surgery and there's a good chance he will wear a Preston North End shirt again."