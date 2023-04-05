Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Lewis Montsma made eight appearances for Lincoln City this season

Lincoln City defender Lewis Montsma has had his season ended by a knee injury less than three months after returning from a similar problem.

The 24-year-old Dutchman only returned in February after 13 months out, having had surgery last season.

Montsma was hurt in Lincoln's defeat at Fleetwood last month, and after scans showed "significant damage" he is now set to see a specialist knee surgeon.

"Everyone is devastated for Lewis," said director of football Jez George.

"Lewis has shown incredible professionalism and commitment throughout his rehab and could not have done more. The same can be said of our medical and sports science staff."

"Lewis is currently back home to spend some time with his family and will be assessed by a specialist knee consultant next week."

Montsma joined League One side Lincoln as a free agent in the summer of 2020, having previously played for Dutch second division side FC Dordrecht.

He has made 83 appearance for the club and scored 11 goals in all competition.

His contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season, having signed a new deal after suffering his long-term knee injury last season.