Teemu Pukki scored 29 Championship goals in Norwich's 2018-19 promotion season, and 26 goals as they again went up in 2020-21

Striker Teemu Pukki will leave Norwich City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Finland international has scored 88 goals in 204 appearances for the Canaries since arriving on a free transfer from Danish side Brondby in the summer of 2018.

His goals were instrumental in getting Norwich promoted to the Premier League in both 2019 and 2021.

"This has not been an easy decision," Pukki told the club website.

"I have some amazing memories from my time here, with so many ups and downs. The two promotions were amazing.

"These five years have probably been the best of my career, both from a professional and personal perspective. I don't think anyone believed it would go as well as it has."

Pukki's goal tally has him fourth on Norwich's all-time list of scorers.

In each of the previous four seasons he has finished as the club's top scorer, including hitting 11 goals in each of his two top-flight campaigns.

He has scored 10 goals in the Championship this season, and is their second top scorer behind Josh Sargent - with 11 - after 39 games.

'One final gift'

While Pukki says he has a "few more years" in him and is "keen for another experience", he is determined to try to leave Carrow Road on a high as Norwich try to earn promotion through the play-offs.

With six games remaining, the Canaries are one place and four points adrift of the play-off spots.

"I hope I help give them [club and supporters] one final gift with a few goals and a positive end to the season," Pukki said.

"All my focus is on this season and doing everything we can to achieve success. We know we can still achieve our targets."

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber said Pukki has "represented this club with distinction" and hopes the striker can provide a "few more magic moments".

"He has been part of some of the greatest moments that we've experienced and will rightly be remembered as a club legend for a long time," Webber said.