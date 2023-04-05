Watch: Marissa Callaghan & Andy Waterworth look ahead to Wales friendly

International friendly: Wales v Northern Ireland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 April Time: 19:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Cymru Fyw, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Captain Marissa Callaghan says Northern Ireland have "the freedom to go out and express ourselves" in Thursday's friendly against Wales in Cardiff.

The game will be her side's first fixture since November's 1-0 friendly victory over Italy at Seaview.

It was also be their first under interim manager Andy Waterworth.

"They [Wales] are a very different team to what they were a few years ago," said Callaghan. "But for us it is just about going out and playing our way."

Wales are ranked 31st in Fifa's world rankings, 14 places above Northern Ireland in 45th.

"Andy is going to give us a lot of freedom to go out and express ourselves," added Callaghan.

The two sides drew 0-0 in their last meeting in Belfast during Euro 2022 qualification, a result which proved to be significant in helping Northern Ireland qualify for their first major tournament last summer.

Cliftonville midfielder Callaghan has been enthused by what she has seen in the short time working with former Linfield striker Waterworth, who stepped in to lead the team on an interim basis following Kenny Shiels' departure.

Leading the sessions in preparation for the Wales game alongside Waterworth have been former Northern Ireland internationals Roy Carroll and Aaron Hughes, as well as the country's most-capped player Julie Nelson, who is currently out injured.

"It has been great under Andy. He is a young coach, he is fresh and something different for us," added Callaghan.

"We are really lucky to have three ex-players with their experience, it has been really good to work with them and the girls are taking everything on board.

"We know we have been working really hard, there has been a lot of information and the best thing is we are really prepared heading into this game tomorrow."

Furness return a 'breath of fresh air'

Rachel Furness' last appearance for Northern Ireland came in their final group game of Euro 2022 against England

Callaghan is also delighted to see Rachel Furness back in the squad after the country's all-time leading goal scorer made herself unavailable for selection after the Euros due to "personal reasons".

"Rachel is a massive player for the team and we did miss her when she was out, but lucky enough everything is going good for her and she is back in wearing the green jersey again," said Callaghan.

Waterworth was equally thrilled to welcome Bristol City midfielder Furness back into camp and hailed her positive influence on the squad.

"Furney is our leading goalscorer and she has been a breath of fresh air round the camp," said the former Linfield striker.

"She has been really positive and brings experience. She has been picked on merit and she has been training really well. We are delighted to have her as part of the squad."

'Busy schedule' ahead for NI

Despite a lack of competitive match action for the players plying their trade domestically in Northern Ireland, Callaghan believes the side are raring to go for Thursday's game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

She also hopes the game will act as vital preparation ahead of the inaugural Women's Nations League, which starts in September.

"Some of us are in different stages," added Callaghan, 37. "The girls overseas are coming to the end of their season and the home-based players are just ending their pre season.

"For us coming in and seeing each other after it being so long, we were just delighted to be together here in camp and have a big game ahead.

"This is a great opportunity, we have a real busy schedule near the end of the year so it is important we get together and work hard."