Wales wore white shorts when they faced Bosnia and Herzegovina in October, 2022

Wales manager Gemma Grainger says she will talk to players to see if they want to change the colour of their shorts because of period concerns.

Wales played in white shorts during their most recent internationals.

England have decided to switch to blue for the forthcoming World Cup finals after feedback from players.

"We haven't had that conversation yet with our group and that is something we will do. As manager I want to listen to the players," Grainger said.

"I want them to be comfortable, because from a performance perspective, with what I demand from them, that is key.

"We haven't had those discussions yet, but we will. But for me my focus with the discussions is very listening the players' needs and making sure they are comfortable."

Grainger added that she is confident whatever the players decide will be implemented by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Wales' stance is similar to Scotland, who are also discussing the issue, while the Republic of Ireland squad has chosen to stick with white.

Captain Sophie Ingle says it is important a collective decision is made.

"We do need to discuss it as a team, I think the first few days in camp are very busy for us and we are focusing on the game, but yeah, we have to look away from the training pitch sometimes and see what is going to work for us as a team," she said.

"I don't know until I speak to the whole squad how everyone is going to feel about it. I think it is going to be a very individual-based feeling.

"I think we can discuss it and then I am sure the FAW will be very supportive, whatever our decision is over white shorts."