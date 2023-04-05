Jersey Bulls win 2-0 at Guildford City thanks to Lorne Bickley brace
Two goals from top scorer Lorne Bickley saw Jersey Bulls come away from Guildford City with a 2-0 win.
The striker opened the scoring after 30 minutes when he blasted home after some good work by Adam Trotter.
Francis Lekimamati had a goal disallowed for offside just before the hour while Luke Watson went close with a header in the 88th minute.
But in the third minute of added time Bickley made the win safe with a calm finish from Sam Henia-Kamau's pass.
Jersey Bulls remain third in Combined Counties League Premier Division South with four games to play.
They are six points off second-placed Badshot Lea and and eight behind leaders Raynes Park Vale who each have two games in hand on the islanders who must finish in the top two to have a chance of getting promotion.