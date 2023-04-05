Last updated on .From the section Football

Daniel Podence allegedly spat at Brennan Johnson in the 90th minute

Wolves winger Daniel Podence has been charged by the Football Association after he allegedly spat at Brennan Johnson during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Tempers flared in the 90th minute when Johnson appeared to suggest the Portuguese forward - who scored Wolves' equaliser - spat in his direction.

Referee Chris Kavanagh took no action after a VAR check at the City Ground.

The standard punishment for spitting is a six-match suspension.

Podence's charge is one of a number handed out after the match, with Forest facing FA action too after players surrounded Kavanagh during the first half.

An FA update said Forest "failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper".

The club's assistant manager Alan Tate and his Wolves counterpart Pablo Sanz have also been charged for "improper and/or violent behaviour".

Both were shown red cards early in the second half after the visitors had a penalty appeal rejected when Wolves winger Adama Traore went down in the box.

Podence, Forest, Tate and Sanz have until 12 April to respond.