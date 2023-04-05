Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham regularly attract around 10,000 fans to home matches at the Racecourse Stadium

Manager Phil Parkinson has praised the "incredible support" of Wrexham fans with an expected 4,000 heading to watch them at Halifax on Friday, 7 April.

The National League leaders hope to take another step towards promotion to League Two in the game.

They have a game in hand and are three points ahead of nearest rivals Notts County.

"It has been incredible, taking over 4,000 fans to Halifax is going to be some occasion," said Parkinson.

The Dragons have already amassed 100 points with six games remaining, and Notts County travelling to the Racecourse on Monday, 10 April.

Parkinson said: "We're enjoying the challenge and we've got a lot of players with experience.

"I want them to keep enjoying each game and embrace it because we're playing in front of sell-out crowds at home each week and you've got to enjoy that."

Wrexham have won nine of their last 10 games and are unbeaten in the league since 4 October when they lost against Notts County at Meadow Lane.

Crawley currently hold the record for the most points in a season with 105.

However, Parkinson has put breaking records to the back of his mind.

"If I'm honest we haven't really talked about it as a squad in any team meetings; people are aware of it because it's in the media.

"At the moment the next game is important and we'll concentrate on that and then hopefully when we're sat back in the summer we can reflect on records as well as a successful end to the season"