Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Jamie Allen won the League One title with Coventry in 2019-20

Coventry City midfielder Jamie Allen has signed a new contract with the Championship promotion-chasers until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 28-year-old has made 116 appearances for the Sky Blues and scored 10 goals since joining from Burton Albion in June 2019.

City boss Mark Robins said he was "delighted" to see Allen commit his future to the club for two more years.

Seven of Allen's 10 Coventry goals have come this season.

He is currently nearing a return to full fitness having been out since the end of February with a calf injury.

The Sky Blues' 4-0 home defeat by Stoke on Saturday left them four points outside the play-off places with seven games to go, with a trip to Swansea next on Friday.