Jackie Burns has won 39 caps for Northern Ireland

Reading goalkeeper Jackie Burns will miss the remainder of the WSL season after rupturing her Achilles in training.

Burns underwent surgery on the injury, which has also ruled her out of Northern Ireland's friendly with Wales on Thursday.

She moved to Reading in the summer after impressing as Northern Ireland qualified for the Euro 2022 finals.

Burns has made 12 appearances for the Royals this season.

"No doubt it's going to be a tough road to recovery, but I am determined I will be back stronger than ever," said the 26-year old.

"I appreciate the great support from the club & team-mates and no doubt they'll be there to push me through the process.

"Until then, I am ready to support the team for the final push in the season."

Reading who are 10th in the WSL, two points above bottom side Brighton, said Burns wouldbe out for an "extended period".

Mid-Ulster Ladies goalkeeper Lilie Woods and Crusaders Strikers custodian Maddy Harvey-Clifford were called into the Northern Ireland squad in Burns' place for the game against Wales at Cardiff City Stadium.