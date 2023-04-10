Monday's National League reports

Last updated on .From the section Football

Altrincham 0-1 Gateshead

Marcus Dinanga handed Gateshead a fifth-consecutive victory in the National League, scoring the only goal of the game away to Altrincham.

Dinanga has had two spells with the Robins and proved he knew exactly how to find the target at Moss Lane, stepping up to convert in the 33rd minute.

That proved the only goal despite the best efforts of both sides, with Connor Pani and Joe Hugill hitting the crossbar in quick succession and a couple of strong penalty appeals waved away.

Altrincham came within a whisker of a spot-kick deep in injury-time but had to make do with a free-kick right on the edge of the box which went unconverted.

They ended up going the same way as Aldershot, Dagenham, Yeovil and Scunthorpe as the Tynesiders continued their impressive winning form.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Bromley 1-1 Boreham Wood

Goals from Michael Cheek and Lee Ndlovu cancelled each other out in the space of two minutes as National League play-off hopefuls Bromley and Boreham Wood settled for a 1-1 draw.

Cheek opened the scoring in the 24th minute when he struck for the 14th time this season, but Boreham Wood's response was swift and decisive.

Ndlovu shouldered the responsibility, taking possession on the edge of the area before drilling low into the bottom corner to level for the visitors, who sit below Eastleigh in seventh.

Erico Sousa saw a late effort well saved and Adam Marriott headed wide from a good position for the hosts, who remain eighth.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Chesterfield

Liam Mandeville grabbed the match-winning goal as Chesterfield strengthened their grasp on fourth spot in the National League with a 1-0 win at Dagenham.

Mandeville was in the right place at the right time to nod home a neat cross from Ollie Banks in the 71st minute and seal the points for Paul Cook's side.

The teams had been tied up to that point, though the Spireites came within a few inches of breaking the deadlock in wonderful fashion when Joe Quigley controlled the ball with his chest and lashed against the crossbar.

Darren Oldaker also hit the post for Chesterfield in added time, while a late goalmouth scramble was snuffed out with Inih Effiong chasing an equaliser.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Eastleigh 3-3 Aldershot Town

Tahvon Campbell's late equaliser denied promotion-chasing Eastleigh victory as their National League clash with Aldershot finished 3-3.

Campbell nodded in Jack Barham's cross in the 87th minute to deny an Eastleigh side who had gone into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes with Danny Whitehall setting up first Charlie Carter and then Ousseynou Cisse.

But only four minutes after the second went in Aldershot pulled one back when Barham's 25-yard shot went in off the post.

Gerry McDonagh restored Eastleigh's two-goal advantage, turning in a free-kick just before the break, and they were happy to see the assistant's flag go up as Barham found the back of the net again in first-half stoppage time.

But Aldershot did get back into it when Corey Jordan scored six minutes into the second half, and after Alfie Lloyd fired over an open goal on the hour mark, Campbell's late goal made them pay.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Maidenhead United 1-3 Torquay United

Relegation-battling Torquay edged closer to safety as Frank Nouble's second-half double helped them to a 3-1 win away to Maidenhead.

Torquay took the lead on the cusp of half-time with Aaron Jarvis turning a Jack Stobbs cross into the net.

And they needed only three minutes of the second half to double their lead through Nouble.

Nouble then added his second and Torquay's third in the 72nd minute, although the three-goal advantage lasted only a few minutes before Shawn McCoulsky pulled a goal back for the hosts.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Maidstone United v Barnet

Match report to follow.

Scunthorpe United v Oldham Athletic

Match report to follow.

Wealdstone v Solihull Moors

Match report to follow.

Woking 1-1 Southend United

Woking dropped points in their race to third spot in the National League after a 1-1 draw against Southend.

The Cardinals are now just a point above fourth-placed Chesterfield in their battle for an automatic place in the play-off semi-finals after failing against the Shrimpers, who have their own play-off ambitions.

Marcus Dackers put the hosts in front two minutes into the second half after he latched on to Padraig Amond's knockdown and lobbed the goalkeeper.

But Southend hit back six minutes later as Jack Bridge fired home after racing on to Noor Husin's through-ball.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Wrexham v Notts County

Match report to follow.

Yeovil Town v Dorking Wanderers

Match report to follow.

York City v FC Halifax Town

Match report to follow.