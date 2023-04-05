Last updated on .From the section Newport

Offrande Zanzala was injured and forced to leave the field in Newport County's 2-0 home defeat against Sutton United in February

Newport County striker Offrande Zanzala will miss the remainder of the League Two campaign and at least the start of next season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 26-year-old Congo-born forward has undergone surgery.

Zanzala is under contract for next term with manager Graham Coughlan indicating he has made decisions on those with expiring deals.

"The players are in no doubt and know my thought process," said Coughlan.

"The eight games we have left are all that matters and our focus, but the players know where they stand with me.

"I've spoken to them and there'll be no major surprises or changes."

Captain Mickey Demetriou and long-serving Scott Bennett are among those whose Rodney Parade deals are running out, as well as first-team regular Cameron Norman.

Zanzala arrived on an initial one-year deal when he signed from Barrow last year, scoring three goals amid injury issues, but appears to have triggered an extension to his stay.

Coughlan admitted decisions now rest with players after wanting to provide clarity to the dressing room, adding: "They know where I'm coming from now. A couple are not nice conversations but I just wanted to alleviate any worries or stresses and help one or two with an early start to get looking.

"There's not going to be lots of change, it's about settling the dressing room and I want them to show over the next eight games why I have such faith in them."

Unbeaten in five games, Newport are nine points above the League Two relegation places with eight games remaining, starting with the arrival of promotion-chasing Northampton on Friday, 7 April.

Coughlan insists he does not yet consider the team safe.

"It's a chance for us to benchmark against one of the best in the league and a chance to showcase how far we've come, " he said.

"We want to get as many points as we can and continue the good performances and run we've been on."