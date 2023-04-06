Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe United will now continue to train at Glanford Park

Scunthorpe United have abandoned a plan to train 70 miles from the town after "feedback" from supporters.

The Lincolnshire club's owner and chairman David Hilton announced this week that they move first-team training away from Glanford Park.

The plan was to move to Ilkeston, 70 miles away in Derbyshire, as a cost-cutting measure.

The Iron are second-from-bottom of the National League after being relegated from League Two last year.

Fans were unhappy with the plan and the plan to train on the artificial surface at Ilkeston, Hilton's previous club, has now been reversed.

"The club had originally planned to temporarily move training to Ilkeston for the upcoming campaign, but the decision has now been made for it to remain at our club after taking on board feedback from our supporters," a statement said. external-link

"The training will remain at Glanford Park until the club has acquired a more suitable alternative local facility of our own."

Hilton says he has paid out almost £400,000, having settled a number of tax and VAT bills as well as covering the wage bill, since taking control of the club in January.

Scunthorpe are still set to close their academy and make some staff redundancies.