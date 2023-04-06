Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield will be given funds to spend in the summer says owner Terry Bramall

Doncaster Rovers owner Terry Bramall says he will provide a "major injection of funds" into the League Two club's playing budget next season.

The multi-millionaire businessman says he wants to provide the backing for a promotion push next year.

Doncaster have boosted turnover by staging rugby league matches, music concerts and a Lionesses international.

Bramall says the club's steady negotiation of the Covid pandemic has left them well-placed for investment.

The former chairman of housebuilding company Keepmoat has been part-owner of Doncaster since 2006 but Dick Watson, one of two former co-owners, died in 2019.

In a statement on the club website, Bramall said he wanted to ensure the club was in good shape beyond the stewardship of himself and chairman David Blunt.

"Since the passing of my dear friend Dick Watson, the focus of our approach has been to run the club more sustainably - a process accelerated following the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

"This approach was with good intention. We have stated before that the legacy of our ownership would be to leave a club that could survive without a constant need for its owners' funding and thus safeguard its future should the worst happen to myself or David - ensuring the first step in those unfortunate circumstances would not be administration."

He went on to say the fact the club, set for a mid-table finish in League Two, had only lost 26 season ticket holders despite relegation from League One last season, had encouraged him to act.

"Personally, I feel now is the time to reward the perseverance and loyalty of both our supporters and staff," he said

"I do not believe this club belongs in League Two. I am now 80 and I want to see the club do more than survive - I want it to thrive.

"For this reason, I will be putting forward a significant financial injection into first team resources for next season."

Chairman Blunt added: "Due to our model of operation this season, it is clear that head coach Danny Schofield has dealt with challenges that perhaps his predecessors have not shared.

"Therefore, he will be given the opportunity to move forward next season with the additional resources provided by Terry.

"With the finances available, there should be no reason why the club cannot be challenging for promotion next season.

"Danny understands the level of financial support that has been offered and is confident that it is at a level that can achieve that objective."