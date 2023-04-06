Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest have not won in eight Premier League games

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says he knows his side "need to play better" a day after owner Evangelos Marinakis called for results and performances to improve "immediately".

Forest are 17th in the Premier League, above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

They have not won in eight games, the longest winless run in the top flight.

"Regarding winning games, that didn't need to be in the statement, we know that already," Cooper said.

Marinakis released a statement on Wednesday reaffirming that Cooper, who joined Forest in September 2021 and guided them to the Premier League for the first time since 1999 in his first season, remained manager.

"We need to play better than how we did the other night [against Leeds] and win more games than we have been winning, that has always been my focus and always is," Cooper said before Saturday's trip to in-form Aston Villa.

"I've got constant dialogue with the owner so something coming out publicly, there was nothing there that was a surprise to me.

"The club are annoyed with some articles being written before games and they felt they wanted to put an end to that. They were articles that didn't bother me, if I'm being honest - if they do don't do this job."

In his statement on Wednesday, Marinakis said: "No-one denies that our club is in a difficult position in the Premier League.

"But we wish to end the speculation and the false and disruptive reporting in the media to confirm that Steve Cooper remains our manager at Nottingham Forest.

"We have all been disappointed with recent performances and it is very clear that a lot of hard work needs to be done to address this urgently."

Cooper signed a new contract until 2025 in October when the club were bottom of the table after eight games.