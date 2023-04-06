Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Daniel Podence allegedly spat at Brennan Johnson in the 90th minute

Wolves winger Daniel Podence has denied spitting at Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, saying he would "never do such a thing".

Podence was charged by the Football Association on Wednesday after Johnson alleged Podence had spat at him in the 90th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw.

Referee Chris Kavanagh took no action after a video assistant referee check at the City Ground.

Podence, 27, said he had been "accused of something I haven't done".

Writing on Instagram, he added: "I will make it clear: I did not spit on Nottingham's player. I'm telling the truth and I would never do such a thing, even more to a colleague."

Portuguese Podence, who scored Wolves' late equaliser in the Premier League game against Forest, has until 12 April to respond to the FA's charge.

The standard punishment for spitting is a six-match suspension.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui said Podence "never, ever spat at someone, that's 100%", before adding the club is "working on it".

Podence has scored six goals in the league this season. Wolves host Chelsea on Saturday (15:00 BST).