Jack Harrison scored for Leeds against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has signed a new five-year deal to keep him at the club until 2028.

Harrison, 26, joined the Whites from Manchester City initially on loan in 2018, before signing a permanent contract in 2021.

He has scored 33 goals in 197 appearances for the club, five of which have come this season.

Harrison came close to a deadline day move to Leicester City in January but the deal collapsed late on.

"Jack is a crucial part of our squad and our plans going forwards and I'm really happy he has agreed to commit his long-term future to the club," said Leeds director of football Victor Orta.

"He is one of the most professional players I have come across in my career, he has an unbelievable attitude and only wants to continue improving and I know we will see him at his peak over the duration of the next five years."

Harrison scored in Leeds' 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, a win which lifted them up to 13th in the Premier League table and two points above the relegation zone.

Javi Gracia's side face 12th-place Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Sunday (14:00 BST).