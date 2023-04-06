Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Manager Lee Kendall led Barry Town to the Cymru South title

Barry Town and Colwyn Bay will play in the Cymru Premier next season after both clubs were granted Tier 1 licences.

Cymru South champions external-link Barry make a swift return to the top flight after relegation last season.

Colwyn Bay are top of the Cymru North external-link but with title rivals Holywell Town not applying, Bay will be promoted.

The Seagulls, managed by former Wales defender Steve Evans, returned to Welsh football in 2019 after 35 years playing in England.

Haverfordwest County are the only current Cymru Premier club to have been refused a licence.

The club have 10 days to submit an appeal.