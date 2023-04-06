Barry Town & Colwyn Bay granted licences to return to Cymru Premier
Barry Town and Colwyn Bay will play in the Cymru Premier next season after both clubs were granted Tier 1 licences.
Cymru South champions Barry make a swift return to the top flight after relegation last season.
Colwyn Bay are top of the Cymru North but with title rivals Holywell Town not applying, Bay will be promoted.
The Seagulls, managed by former Wales defender Steve Evans, returned to Welsh football in 2019 after 35 years playing in England.
Haverfordwest County are the only current Cymru Premier club to have been refused a licence.
The club have 10 days to submit an appeal.