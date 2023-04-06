Last updated on .From the section European Football

Davy Klaassen could be seen with blood coming from the back of his head after being struck by the object

Dutch football matches will be abandoned if players or referees are hit by objects thrown from the crowd, says the country's football federation.

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen was hit on the head by a lighter during his side's 2-1 Dutch Cup semi-final win at Feyenoord on Wednesday.

The match was stopped for almost 30 minutes, and police later said a man had been arrested.

The KNVB said it was "fed up with this kind of behaviour".

Calling the incident "outrageous", the Dutch football federation said referees will "immediately end the match" if there are further repeats.

Kick-off had been delayed as fans set off fireworks while there were also anti-Semitic chants at De Kuip stadium.

Feyenoord have announced they will close the 2,000-seat section of the stadium from which the lighter was thrown for their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Roma on 13 April.

Police said on Thursday they had arrested 22 people, including the 32-year-old who allegedly threw the object at ex-Everton player Klaassen.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the incident was "intolerable" and "totally scandalous", while Fifa president Gianni Infantino called for action to be taken by the Dutch authorities.

The country's government has pledged an investigation "at the highest level".

Klaassen was substituted shortly after the resumption, gesturing that he was suffering from dizziness.

His Ajax side will face PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on 30 April.