Middlesbrough v Norwich City

MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough20:00NorwichNorwich City
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Steffen
- 14Smith
- 17McNair
- 26Lenihan
- 3Giles
- 30Hackney
- 16Howson
- 21Forss
- 29Akpom
- 11A Ramsey
- 10Archer
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 4Mowatt
- 7Barlaser
- 15Dijksteel
- 23Roberts
- 25Crooks
- 27Bola
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Gunn
- 2Aarons
- 4Omobamidele
- 19Sørensen
- 15McCallum
- 17Gomes Sara
- 46Gibbs
- 13Marquinhos
- 24Sargent
- 25Hernández
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 3Byram
- 8Hayden
- 11Idah
- 26Núñez
- 27Rowe
- 30Giannoulis
- 33McGovern
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match report to follow.