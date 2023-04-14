Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough20:00NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Riverside Stadium, England

Middlesbrough v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 14Smith
  • 17McNair
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3Giles
  • 30Hackney
  • 16Howson
  • 21Forss
  • 29Akpom
  • 11A Ramsey
  • 10Archer

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 4Mowatt
  • 7Barlaser
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 23Roberts
  • 25Crooks
  • 27Bola

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 19Sørensen
  • 15McCallum
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 46Gibbs
  • 13Marquinhos
  • 24Sargent
  • 25Hernández
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 3Byram
  • 8Hayden
  • 11Idah
  • 26Núñez
  • 27Rowe
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 33McGovern
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley402612278304890
2Sheff Utd402371060352576
3Luton411914851361571
4Middlesbrough412081374502468
5Millwall411711134841762
6Blackburn40195164547-262
7Preston411711134145-462
8Norwich4117101454421261
9Coventry411514124943659
10Sunderland411513135850858
11West Brom401512135044657
12Watford411414134947256
13Bristol City411314145050053
14Swansea411411165659-353
15Stoke411410175347652
16Hull411313154857-952
17Birmingham411311174451-750
18Rotherham401015154452-845
19Huddersfield411110204159-1843
20QPR411110204064-2443
21Cardiff40119203346-1342
22Reading41138204362-1941
23Blackpool41811224367-2435
24Wigan41813203462-2834
View full Championship table

