Scottish Championship
Queen's ParkQueen's Park19:45HamiltonHamilton Academical
Venue: Ochilview Park

Queen's Park v Hamilton Academical

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee32169757332457
2Queen's Park321661058451354
3Partick Thistle321561158401851
4Ayr321481057411650
5Inverness CT32139104642448
6Morton32121194538747
7Raith Rovers32118134344-141
8Arbroath32614122843-1532
9Hamilton3278172858-3029
10Cove Rangers3269173571-3627
