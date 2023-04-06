Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are one of a number of top European clubs who have sent scouts to watch the United States and FC Cincinnati's 6ft 2in striker Brandon Vazquez, who scored 18 goals in 32 MLS regular-season starts last term. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Luis 'Duk' Lopes says he was not keen to join Aberdeen - but his father convinced him to sign for the Pittodrie club in order to earn a move to England. (Maisfutebol via The Scotsman) external-link

Former Dundee United wonderkid Ryan Gauld admits he is considering switching his international allegiance to Canada after seven years without a Scotland call-up. (OneSoccer via Scottish Sun) external-link

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke regrets turning down the chance to join Martin O'Neill's Celtic side in 2004. (Daily Record) external-link

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are in a three-way battle for Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong - with Celtic due 30% of the fee. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila may leave Standard Liege for Club Bruges, who are in turmoil following the sacking of Scott Parker. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers assistant manager Archie Knox says Michael Beale's first task before Saturday's Old Firm game is "to convince his players they are good enough" to beat Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Stuart Kettlewell says Dean Cornelius is key to the future of Motherwell and he is keen to fend off interest in the midfielder from England and get him to sign a new deal. (Daily Record) external-link

Lee Johnson admits he was dreading a supporters' evening after Hibernian lost to Motherwell - but it helped soothe the manager's pain and re-energised him. (The Scotsman) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur have taken Scottish defender Ben Brannan, 16, on trial from Kilmarnock. (Football Insider) external-link

Ex-Tannadice manager Craig Levein is concerned about Dundee United's Premiership status because they are "in a dogfight with other teams who are probably more used to being in that situation". (The Courier) external-link

Keanu Baccus' dream is to play in the Premier League - but he is focussed on helping St Mirren qualify for Europe. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has not given up hope of Chris Kane making a comeback this season. (The Courier) external-link

Watford boss Chris Wilder, linked with Aberdeen earlier this season, says his Old Firm experience in February reinforced his belief that Celtic v Rangers is the biggest occasion in European football. (Daily Record) external-link

The back page of The Courier