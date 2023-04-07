Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The Premier League fixture between the sides finished in a 2-2 draw

Brentford's goalkeeping coach and a member of Nottingham Forest's ground staff have been charged over a pre-match altercation in November.

The pair allegedly clashed during the warm-up before the Premier League game at Forest's City Ground on 5 November.

The Football Association has charged Brentford coach Manu Sotelo with improper behaviour.

Forest's grounds manager Ewan Hunter has been charged with improper and/or violent behaviour.

Footage showed Hunter approach the Brentford staff before being led away by Sotelo, which resulted in what appeared to be a further altercation.

The pair were separated by Brentford defender Ben Mee and both were spoken to by referee Andre Marriner.

At the time Brentford manager Thomas Frank complained about the incident.

"In all my time in football and especially all my time in the Premier League I have never, ever, ever seen a groundsman walking around in the middle of our warm-up doing things," he said.

Sotelo and Hunter have until 12 April to provide their responses.