Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Celtic v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)

Midfielder Aaron Mooy is expected to be fit for the Premiership champions and league leaders in the second Old Firm game of the year and left-back Greg Taylor is expected to be fit despite going off with a knock against Ross County last weekend.

Right-back Anthony Ralston is back in contention, but midfielder Reo Hatate and wingers James Forrest and Liel Abada remain on the sidelines.

Second-top Rangers welcome back midfielder Nicolas Raskin following a thigh issue.

However, Leon King, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis and Filip Helander remain out.

Did you know? Rangers' sole win at Celtic Park since a 3-1 success in 2010-11 was a victory under Steven Gerrard in 2019-20, with Nikola Katic scoring the winner.

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)

Aberdeen will attempt to extend their run of five wins in six matches without influential captain Graeme Shinnie following the midfielder's late red card against St Johnstone.

The Dons, within a point of Hearts in the race for third, could move Ross McCrorie there with Jayden Richardson brought in - or Connor Barron could be drafted in.

Back-up goalkeeper Jay Gorter is struggling with injury and could miss out again, while Callum Roberts misses out again.

Kilmarnock midfielder Rory McKenzie is suspended after his red card last weekend, while defender Chris Stokes joins Ben Chrisene, Liam Polworth and Innes Cameron on the sidelines.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have only won twice in the league at Pittodrie in the past decade - the most recent of which was in 2018-19, when Michael Devlin was sent off after five minutes.

Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren (15:00)

Hearts are likely to start third-choice goalkeeper Ross Stewart as Zander Clark picked up a hamstring injury last weekend and looks set to join Craig Gordon on the sidelines.

Midfielders Cammy Devlin and Peter Haring could be available after observing concussion protocols.

But Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime, Craig Halkett and Gary Mackay-Steven all remain out.

St Mirren managar Stephen Robinson has no fresh injury worries for the trip to Tynecastle, with Richard Tait and Jonah Ayunga remaining out long term.

Did you know? Hearts have scored at least four goals in a single game against St Mirren in each of the last three seasons the clubs have met at Tynecastle in the Premiership. January's game ended 1-0 to the home side.

Motherwell v Livingston (15:00)

Forwards Joe Efford, Jack Aitchison and Riku Danzaki are back in contention for Motherwell after featuring for the reserves following injury along with midfielders Lennon Miller and Harry Paton and defenders Stephen O'Donnell and Shane Blaney.

Ross Tierney is also back in training, but fellow midfielder Callum Slattery remains suspended and forward Jonathan Obika misses out again along with Josh Morris, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll.

Livingston will be without midfielder Sean Kelly and defenders Ayo Obileye and Tom Parkes.

Did you know? Livingston haven't won at Fir Park in the league since a 5-1 victory in October 2002 thanks to four second-half goals including two from substitute Cherif Toure-Maman.

St Johnstone v Ross County (15:00)

St Johnstone midfielders Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips are injury doubts.

Striker Chris Kane, midfielder Charlie Gilmour and full-back Callum Booth are closing in on fitness, but defender Andy Considine is suspended after being sent off last weekend and forward Nicky Clark remains sidelined.

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan ruptured an ACL in last weekend's match against Celtic and is out until next season.

Winger Gwion Edwards will have a late fitness assessment and, while Yan Dhanda is out of the protective boot following his foot injury, the striker remains on the sidelines.

Ben Purrington and Ben Paton remain long-term absentees.

Did you know? Ross County have beaten St Johnstone in four of the past five seasons they have travelled to Perth in league and cup competitions.

Dundee United v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)

Experienced defender Charlie Mulgrew may return for Dundee United after a month out.

But winger Peter Pawlett is set to miss out after his injury against Rangers, while defender Liam Smith and midfielders Glenn Middleton and Dylan Levitt remain sidelined

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell is back to full fitness after an ankle injury, while forward Elie Youan is free of suspension.

But Kyle Magennis, Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri and Aiden McGeady remain sidelined.

Did you know? Hibernian have a superb recent record at Tannadice, beating Dundee United in the League Cup and Premiership last season and the Scottish Cup and twice in the Premiership in 2020-21.

